Cedar Fair (FUN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.33) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $42.95 on Monday. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.22.

FUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cedar Fair from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

