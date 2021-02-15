Twilio (TWLO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $435.29 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $372.44 and its 200-day moving average is $304.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. Twilio has a 52 week low of $68.06 and a 52 week high of $441.19. The firm has a market cap of $65.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.27 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Twilio alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.13.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.78, for a total value of $18,007,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $488,202.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 172,570 shares of company stock worth $61,385,607 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.