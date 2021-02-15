Kosmos Energy (KOS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Kosmos Energy to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of KOS stock opened at $2.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.76. Kosmos Energy has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $5.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

KOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Renaissance Capital cut Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.89 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.50.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

