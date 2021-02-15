Truist Securiti Comments on Tempur Sealy International, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report released on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

NYSE TPX opened at $32.51 on Monday. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $34.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

In other news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $1,181,550.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,020,170.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Insiders sold 403,100 shares of company stock valued at $11,069,269 over the last 90 days. 3.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,935,000 after purchasing an additional 120,656 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 126,541 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 11.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

