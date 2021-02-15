Bloom Energy Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bloom Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch anticipates that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bloom Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.41 million. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

BE has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

BE opened at $40.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 3.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

In related news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total value of $5,205,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,392,316.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 452,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $8,697,709.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,776,005.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 993,849 shares of company stock worth $24,692,187. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BE. FMR LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,129,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,019,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

