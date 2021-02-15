Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Armada Hoffler Properties’ FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

AHH opened at $11.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $938.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.30. Armada Hoffler Properties has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $18.92.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 10.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,086,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,393,000 after purchasing an additional 220,206 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,686,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,365,000 after purchasing an additional 52,611 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 940,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,551,000 after purchasing an additional 267,145 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 825,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,266,000 after purchasing an additional 36,954 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 627,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 68,732 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

