Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) PT Raised to C$13.00

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) had its price objective hoisted by ATB Capital from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ACB. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$10.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$6.90 to C$4.93 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$10.50 to C$3.60 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$11.31.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) stock opened at C$15.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.12 billion and a PE ratio of -0.49. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 1-year low of C$4.93 and a 1-year high of C$28.32.

In other news, Senior Officer William Glen Ibbott sold 20,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.43, for a total value of C$190,071.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$25,725.04.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

