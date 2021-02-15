Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Raised to C$0.70 at Vertical Research

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price boosted by Vertical Research from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BBD.B. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.43 to C$0.55 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.10 to C$0.57 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.75 to C$0.65 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$0.45 and set an underpeform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.50 to C$0.35 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$0.68.

BBD.B opened at C$0.62 on Friday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a twelve month low of C$0.26 and a twelve month high of C$1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.44. The company has a market cap of C$1.50 billion and a PE ratio of -0.66.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

