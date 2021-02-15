ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

ARX has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank raised shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.96.

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) stock opened at C$7.90 on Friday. ARC Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$2.42 and a 1 year high of C$8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.36.

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

