Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) Price Target Raised to C$19.00

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CAS. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a C$18.00 price target for the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$18.83.

Shares of CAS stock opened at C$16.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 16.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.93. Cascades Inc. has a 12 month low of C$9.94 and a 12 month high of C$17.62.

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.24 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Cascades Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

