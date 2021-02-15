Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) Price Target Raised to C$19.00

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on CAS. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a C$18.00 price target for the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$18.83.
Shares of CAS stock opened at C$16.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 16.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.93. Cascades Inc. has a 12 month low of C$9.94 and a 12 month high of C$17.62.
Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) Company Profile
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.
