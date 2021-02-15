Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€24.00” Price Target for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MT. Morgan Stanley set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($31.18) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €23.08 ($27.15).

ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 52 week high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

