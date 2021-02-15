Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€24.00” Price Target for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MT. Morgan Stanley set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($31.18) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €23.08 ($27.15).

ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 52 week high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Analyst Recommendations for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

