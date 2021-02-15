Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KINGFISHER is Europe’s leading home improvement retail group and the third largest in the world, with leading market positions in the UK, France, Poland, Italy, Turkey, China. Kingfisher operates 780 stores in nine countries in Europe and Asia. Its main retail brands are B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt and Screwfix. Kingfisher also has a 21% interest in, and strategic alliance with Hornbach, Germany’s leading DIY warehouse retailer, with over 120 stores across Europe. “

Get Kingfisher alerts:

KGFHY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of Kingfisher stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. Kingfisher has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $8.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,350 stores in nine countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kingfisher (KGFHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.