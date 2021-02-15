Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

GNSS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Genasys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Genasys in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Genasys in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.81.

NASDAQ GNSS opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $248.94 million, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day moving average is $6.11. Genasys has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.32.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Genasys had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genasys will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Genasys news, Director Daniel H. Mccollum sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $129,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 101,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $714,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,616 shares of company stock worth $1,447,622 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNSS. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genasys by 307.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Genasys during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Genasys during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Genasys by 108.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Genasys by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

