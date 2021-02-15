Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
GNSS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Genasys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Genasys in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Genasys in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.81.
NASDAQ GNSS opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $248.94 million, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day moving average is $6.11. Genasys has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.32.
In other Genasys news, Director Daniel H. Mccollum sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $129,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 101,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $714,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,616 shares of company stock worth $1,447,622 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNSS. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genasys by 307.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Genasys during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Genasys during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Genasys by 108.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Genasys by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Genasys Company Profile
Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.
Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.