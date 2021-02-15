Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect Hudson Pacific Properties to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $24.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.61. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $38.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HPP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.35.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $137,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,166,754.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

