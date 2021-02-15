Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

OTCMKTS:GLAPF opened at $12.55 on Friday. Glanbia has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.14.

About Glanbia

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

