Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
OTCMKTS:GLAPF opened at $12.55 on Friday. Glanbia has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.14.
About Glanbia
Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.