ShockWave Medical (SWAV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $133.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ShockWave Medical has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $143.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.09 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $235,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,430,534.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $371,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,811,520.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 233,100 shares of company stock valued at $22,747,468. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SWAV shares. Bank of America cut ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.71.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

