NIC Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:EGOV)

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NIC in a report issued on Thursday, February 11th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now anticipates that the software maker will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. Northcoast Research has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for NIC’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of NIC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

EGOV stock opened at $34.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 0.27. NIC has a 52-week low of $15.49 and a 52-week high of $35.32.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.77 million. NIC had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NIC by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,447,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,863,000 after purchasing an additional 428,627 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in NIC by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,943,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,200,000 after purchasing an additional 59,856 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in NIC in the third quarter worth $35,650,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in NIC by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,642,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,419,000 after purchasing an additional 83,185 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NIC by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,636,000 after purchasing an additional 89,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

