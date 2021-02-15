Brokers Set Expectations for Kellogg’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:K)

Kellogg (NYSE:K) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Kellogg in a research report issued on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.96. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kellogg’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.08.

Kellogg stock opened at $57.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $52.66 and a 1-year high of $72.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total value of $5,164,979.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $5,078,373.96. In the last three months, insiders sold 416,668 shares of company stock valued at $25,405,082. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 189,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after purchasing an additional 29,626 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,971,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 36,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

