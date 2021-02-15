Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Kinross Gold Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Kinross Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

KGC has been the topic of several other research reports. CSFB set a $10.50 target price on Kinross Gold and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James set a $13.00 price target on Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from $14.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

KGC opened at $7.38 on Monday. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 36,469 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 48,206 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 12,851 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 409,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Kinross Gold by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

