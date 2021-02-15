Lyft, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($1.04) Per Share (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lyft in a report released on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the ride-sharing company will post earnings per share of ($1.04) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.81). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lyft’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.85) EPS.

Get Lyft alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $44.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Lyft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.39.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $57.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.82. Lyft has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $59.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 2.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%.

In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 1,859 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $72,909.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 864,243 shares of company stock valued at $43,191,175 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,621 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Lyft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Lyft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Optas LLC boosted its stake in Lyft by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 21,679 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.