The Manitowoc Company, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Manitowoc in a research note issued on Friday, February 12th. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for The Manitowoc’s FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MTW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on The Manitowoc from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on The Manitowoc from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

MTW opened at $14.97 on Monday. The Manitowoc has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $16.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $517.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.03, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in The Manitowoc by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 90,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 36,136 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in The Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Manitowoc by 52,980.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in The Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in The Manitowoc by 247.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

