Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Lifted by Barrington Research

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Insight Enterprises in a report issued on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.40. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.36 EPS.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.26. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 1.94%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley lifted their target price on Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $85.18 on Monday. Insight Enterprises has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $88.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,383,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,282,000 after purchasing an additional 29,680 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 601,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,039,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 476,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,277,000 after acquiring an additional 22,240 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,453,000 after acquiring an additional 8,478 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 155,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,796,000 after acquiring an additional 42,165 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO Helen Johnson sold 3,400 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $243,406.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,819.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

