Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) – William Blair increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Envista in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Envista’s FY2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Get Envista alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NVST. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on Envista from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Envista in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $40.35 on Monday. Envista has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $41.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.69 and a 200-day moving average of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.38 and a beta of 2.00.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $732.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Envista during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,343,000. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in Envista by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 33,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Envista by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 77,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Envista by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 78,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 15,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Envista by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 131,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after buying an additional 23,804 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.