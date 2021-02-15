Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Penske Automotive Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 11th. Seaport Global Securities analyst G. Chin now anticipates that the company will earn $1.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.58. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.71 EPS.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.38. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist increased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Benchmark increased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $49.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $66.14 on Monday. Penske Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $67.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAG. FMR LLC increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,013,000. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

