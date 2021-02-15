Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €6.30 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.30 ($7.41) target price on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AT1 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.90 ($8.12) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Warburg Research set a €7.90 ($9.29) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($9.29) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Aroundtown has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €6.82 ($8.02).

Get Aroundtown alerts:

AT1 stock opened at €5.82 ($6.84) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.22. Aroundtown has a 12 month low of €2.88 ($3.39) and a 12 month high of €8.88 ($10.45). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €5.92 and a 200-day moving average price of €5.23.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.