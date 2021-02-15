Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) PT Set at €74.20 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.20 ($87.29) target price on Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.50 ($79.41) target price on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays set a €73.20 ($86.12) price target on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €71.99 ($84.69).

G24 opened at €66.80 ($78.59) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.47, a current ratio of 15.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01. Scout24 AG has a twelve month low of €43.50 ($51.18) and a twelve month high of €79.80 ($93.88). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €65.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €70.39.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

