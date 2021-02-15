Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Short Interest Update

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 541,900 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the January 14th total of 382,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNICY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Unicharm from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unicharm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 16th.

UNICY stock opened at $9.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 69.39 and a beta of 0.07. Unicharm has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $10.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Unicharm Corporation manufactures and sells baby and child care, feminine care, health care, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers, swimming and training pants, night time pants, wet tissues, and wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise feminine napkins, tampons, sanitary shorts, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands.

