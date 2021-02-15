Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $59.81 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) to report sales of $59.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.49 million. Aurora Cannabis reported sales of $56.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full year sales of $230.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $215.84 million to $251.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $320.72 million, with estimates ranging from $296.40 million to $343.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aurora Cannabis.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACB shares. Desjardins cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter valued at $768,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $12.48 on Monday. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $21.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.65.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.