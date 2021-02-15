Value Partners Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VPGLF) Short Interest Up 79.5% in January

Value Partners Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VPGLF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 237,000 shares, an increase of 79.5% from the January 14th total of 132,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.2 days.

Value Partners Group stock opened at $0.72 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.51. Value Partners Group has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $0.83.

About Value Partners Group

Value Partners Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused portfolios. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, alternative portfolios, and quantitative investment solutions. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

