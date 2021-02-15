Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 14th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:WELX opened at $4.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.99. Winland has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99.
About Winland
