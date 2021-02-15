Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $30.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.42.

FOLD stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.57. Amicus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $25.39.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, insider Hung Do sold 111,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $2,653,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 409,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,783,206.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Burke W. Whitman purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $35,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,974.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 260,422 shares of company stock valued at $5,999,369. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 339.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 10.0% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $136,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

