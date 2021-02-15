Piper Sandler Boosts Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $138.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $105.00 to $138.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EXPE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Expedia Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Expedia Group from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Expedia Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.47.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $146.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.74. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $153.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.36.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Expedia Group will post -8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 802.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 397 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

