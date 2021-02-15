H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Bank of America upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of H. Lundbeck A/S stock opened at $41.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.52. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 1-year low of $25.68 and a 1-year high of $41.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. H. Lundbeck A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.38%.

H. Lundbeck A/S Company Profile

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

