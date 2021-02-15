Argo Group International (ARGO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:ARGO opened at $44.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 0.90. Argo Group International has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $66.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.36.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARGO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Argo Group International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Argo Group International from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Argo Group International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

