Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Occidental Petroleum to post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $25.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $43.60.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 2.76%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.30 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.59.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.