Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Occidental Petroleum to post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $25.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $43.60.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 2.76%.
About Occidental Petroleum
Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.
Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.