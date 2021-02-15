AutoNation (AN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect AutoNation to post earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AN opened at $78.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $79.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.92 and its 200-day moving average is $62.82.

AutoNation announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on AutoNation from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.13.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 98,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $7,588,229.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 15,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $991,265.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,086.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,288 shares of company stock valued at $10,594,559 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

