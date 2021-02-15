KeyCorp Weighs in on Sonoco Products’ Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SON)

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sonoco Products in a report issued on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.90.

SON stock opened at $59.62 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $37.30 and a 52-week high of $62.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.73%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP John M. Florence sold 701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $42,543.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,381.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SON. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 15,559 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 4,226.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 24,217 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 9,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Corporate. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging; global brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

