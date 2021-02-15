Beacon Securities Comments on International Petroleum Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:IPC)

International Petroleum Corp. (TSE:IPC) – Equities researchers at Beacon Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for International Petroleum in a report issued on Thursday, February 11th. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Beacon Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for International Petroleum’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

International Petroleum (TSE:IPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.33). The business had revenue of C$134.71 million for the quarter.

