Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) in a research note issued on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TIH. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$101.00 price target on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. CIBC upped their price target on Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$88.50 to C$98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$78.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$96.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$97.88.

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) stock opened at C$92.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$88.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$83.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.67 billion and a PE ratio of 29.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.71. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$52.36 and a 12-month high of C$94.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 39.90%.

In other Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.00, for a total value of C$255,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,653,240. Also, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.50, for a total value of C$452,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at C$187,335. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,476 shares of company stock worth $1,681,274.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

