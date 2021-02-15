Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $69.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.13% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat genetic diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of STK-001 which is to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stoke Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

Shares of NASDAQ STOK opened at $59.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.40. Stoke Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $71.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.29 and a beta of 0.63.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). As a group, research analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $336,129.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Apple Tree Partners Iv, L.P. acquired 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $14,625,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,797 shares of company stock worth $7,371,297. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STOK. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 305.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 56.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $230,000.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.

