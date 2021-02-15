Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Separately, Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

PRVB stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.36. Provention Bio has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The company has a market capitalization of $841.11 million, a P/E ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 3.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Provention Bio by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,498,000 after acquiring an additional 611,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,033,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,256,000 after buying an additional 167,640 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 207.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after buying an additional 212,320 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 156,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 98,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

