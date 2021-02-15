Reviewing Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) & ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS)

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) and ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Star Equity has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReShape Lifesciences has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Star Equity and ReShape Lifesciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Equity 0 0 0 0 N/A ReShape Lifesciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Star Equity and ReShape Lifesciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Equity $114.18 million 0.16 -$4.63 million N/A N/A ReShape Lifesciences $15.09 million 3.07 -$74.21 million N/A N/A

Star Equity has higher revenue and earnings than ReShape Lifesciences.

Profitability

This table compares Star Equity and ReShape Lifesciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Equity -5.32% -3.75% -0.85% ReShape Lifesciences -314.18% -186.31% -101.10%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.1% of Star Equity shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of Star Equity shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Star Equity beats ReShape Lifesciences on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers imaging and monitoring services to healthcare providers; and contract diagnostic imaging, including computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging, positron emission tomography (PET), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare services to hospitals, integrated delivery networks, and federal institutions on a long-term contract basis, as well as provisional services to institutions that are in transition. It also develops, sells, and maintains solid-state gamma cameras, such as nuclear cardiac imaging systems and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals; and offers camera maintenance contract services. In addition, it manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, and other engineered wood products; supplies general contractors with building materials; and manages real estate assets and investments. Digirad Corporation was formerly known as Digirad Corporation and changed its name to Star Equity Holdings, Inc. in December 2020. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

ReShape Lifesciences Company Profile

ReShape Lifesciences Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of technology to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; and ReShape Vest system, an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach to enable weight loss in morbidly obese patients without permanently cutting or permanently removing portions of the stomach, or bypassing any portion of the gastrointestinal tract. The company was formerly known as EnteroMedics Inc. and changed its name to ReShape Lifesciences Inc. in October 2017. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

