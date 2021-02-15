Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) and PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Financial Contrast

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) and PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and PDS Biotechnology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tonix Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A PDS Biotechnology 0 0 4 0 3.00

Tonix Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.84%. PDS Biotechnology has a consensus target price of $6.37, suggesting a potential upside of 13.49%. Given Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Tonix Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than PDS Biotechnology.

Profitability

This table compares Tonix Pharmaceuticals and PDS Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tonix Pharmaceuticals N/A -107.52% -96.64% PDS Biotechnology N/A -67.41% -57.74%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tonix Pharmaceuticals and PDS Biotechnology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tonix Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$28.62 million ($19.33) -0.09 PDS Biotechnology N/A N/A -$7.00 million ($3.57) -1.57

PDS Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tonix Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.2% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.8% of PDS Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of PDS Biotechnology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDS Biotechnology has a beta of 2.7, suggesting that its share price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PDS Biotechnology beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, manufacturing, and licensing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions. The company's lead vaccine candidate is TNX-1800, a live replicating vaccine based on the horsepox viral vector platform to protect against COVID-19. Its vaccines also comprise TNX-801, a live horsepox virus vaccine to protect against smallpox and monkeypox and serves as the vector platform; and TNX-2300 and TNX-2600, which are live replicating attenuated vaccine candidates for the prevention of COVID-19. In addition, the company's lead CNS candidate is TNX-102 SL, a sublingual formulation of cyclobenzaprine, which is in Phase 3 development for fibromyalgia, as well as in Phase 2 studies for agitation in Alzheimer's disease and alcohol use disorder. Further, its products include TNX-1300, which is in Phase 2 development for the treatment of life-threatening cocaine intoxication; TNX-601 CR for depression; and TNX-1900 for migraine and cranio-facial pain treatment. Additionally, its preclinical pipeline includes TNX-1600 for posttraumatic stress disorder, depression, and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; TNX-701 for radioprotection; TNX-1200, a smallpox vaccine; TNX-1500 for transplant organ rejection and autoimmune conditions; and TNX-1700 for gastric and pancreatic cancers. The company is headquartered in Chatham, New Jersey.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial, a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer. The company is also developing various product candidates, which are in preclinical trials, including PDS0102 (TARP) for treating prostate and breast cancers; PDS0103 (MUC-1) for ovarian, colorectal, lung, and breast cancers; and PDS0104 (TRP2) for the treatment of melanoma. The company has a collaboration agreement with Merck & Co. to combine PDS0101 with Keytruda, a checkpoint inhibitor to treat human papillomavirus positive recurrent or metastatic head and neck cancer; and an agreement with Farmacore Biotechnology for the development of Versamune-based vaccine to prevent COVID-19 infection. The company is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.