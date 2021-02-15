Kuke Music Holding Limited’s (NYSE:KUKE) Quiet Period Set To End on February 22nd

Kuke Music’s (NYSE:KUKE) quiet period will end on Monday, February 22nd. Kuke Music had issued 5,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 12th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

KUKE stock opened at $9.07 on Monday. Kuke Music has a 1-year low of $8.48 and a 1-year high of $15.06.

Kuke Music Company Profile

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates in two segments: Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.

