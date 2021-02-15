Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) Short Interest Update

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the January 14th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

SUNS opened at $15.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.70 million, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.38. Solar Senior Capital has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $18.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. Solar Senior Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.11%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUNS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Solar Senior Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Solar Senior Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Solar Senior Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 267.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

