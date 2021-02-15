Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Set To End on February 15th (OTCMKTS:BENEU)

Benessere Capital Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:BENEU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, February 15th. Benessere Capital Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 5th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Benessere Capital Acquisition’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS:BENEU opened at $11.19 on Monday. Benessere Capital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $11.33.

About Benessere Capital Acquisition

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology-focused companies in the North, Central, and South America.

