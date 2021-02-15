Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Short Interest Update

Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the January 14th total of 84,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.2 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Wajax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wajax from $14.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Wajax from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Wajax from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

WJXFF opened at $15.98 on Monday. Wajax has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $16.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.18.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, storage, and mining and oil sands equipment.

