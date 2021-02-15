APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,670,000 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the January 14th total of 7,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in APi Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,776,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,443,000 after acquiring an additional 992,497 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in APi Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,245,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,353,000 after acquiring an additional 501,553 shares in the last quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in APi Group by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 3,331,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,406,000 after acquiring an additional 700,100 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in APi Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,159,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in APi Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,511,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on APG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of APi Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of APi Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

APi Group stock opened at $18.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average of $15.82. APi Group has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

