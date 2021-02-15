Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
OTCMKTS YOKEY opened at $44.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.04. Yokogawa Electric has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $44.55.
About Yokogawa Electric
