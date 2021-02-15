Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the January 14th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 571,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

UHS stock opened at $129.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $143.84.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,415,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 87.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,014 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 19,658 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,350,000. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 52,980 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.69.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

